Honda hard at work on 2026 engine for Aston Martin

By GMM 28 February 2024 - 11:38





Although currently powering the ultra-dominant Red Bull team, Honda is already working on its new works Formula 1 project with Aston Martin for 2026.

With most power unit development forbidden, or ’frozen’, until the all-new regulations take effect, Honda Racing Corporation boss Koji Watanabe insisted this week that HRC still works on "durability and reliability" for Red Bull.

He says Honda is determined to win a fourth consecutive world championship with Red Bull this season, but also admitted that plenty of work is already going into the new Aston Martin-Honda project for 2026 and beyond.

"Under the new regulations, the keys to victory will be small, lightweight, high-output motors, high-performance batteries that can handle large amounts of power, and energy management technology, so HRC is currently working on developing a new power unit," Watanabe revealed.

"We are moving forward at a rapid pace. We have built a very good relationship with Aston Martin, and have begun collaborating on both the technical and marketing aspects.

"We hope that you will look forward to our activities starting in 2026," the Japanese added.

To that end, Watanabe also revealed that Honda is on the looking for a new European headquarters for its post-2026 F1 operations.

"Honda needs a front-line base for Honda F1 in Europe in order to re-enter the championship," he said, alluding to the fact that operations were scaled back amid the current engine ’freeze’ after easing the Red Bull works arrangement at the end of 2021.

"Honda is currently making preparations to establish such a front-line base," Watanabe added. "As for the specific details, we would like to discuss the matter as soon as it is decided."