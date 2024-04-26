Official: Hülkenberg lands multi-year Sauber/Audi deal

By Franck Drui 26 April 2024 - 10:36





Driver Nico Hülkenberg will compete for Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber for the next Formula One season and beyond. The German racer signed a multi-year contract and, in 2026, will become the first driver for Audi’s entry into the top class of motorsport. With experience from over 200 F1 races, Nico is an important building block for the continuing successful development of the team. In parallel to his commitments for Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber in the 2025 season, he will be closely involved in the development of Audi’s first F1 car for 2026.

“We are very pleased to welcome Nico back here in Hinwil from 2025 and to compete with him in Formula One. With his speed, his experience and his commitment to teamwork, he will be an important part of the transformation of our team – and of Audi’s F1 project,” said Andreas Seidl, CEO of Sauber Motorsport AG and also CEO of the future Audi F1 factory team. “Right from the start, there was great mutual interest in building something long-term together. Nico is a strong personality, and his input, on a professional and personal level, will help us to make progress both in the development of the car and in building up the team.”

Nico Hülkenberg is one of the most accomplished drivers in Formula One and has repeatedly proven his ability to establish himself quickly in a new environment and to tackle new challenges with determination. This is not his first encounter with the team. “I’m returning to the team I worked with back in 2013 and have fond memories of the strong team spirit in Switzerland,” said the racing driver from Emmerich-am-Rhein. “The prospect of competing for Audi is something very special. When a German manufacturer enters Formula One with such determination, it is a unique opportunity. To represent the factory team of such a car brand with a power unit made in Germany is a great honour for me.”

With four titles between 2005 and 2009 in the most important single-seater junior categories, Nico proved his talent early on. In 2008, he attracted attention during test drives in Formula One before making his debut in 2010, going on to compete in more than 200 races for seven different Formula One teams. In an unusual move for his generation of drivers, Nico also competed in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) during an ongoing Formula One season, in 2015, winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans on his debut. His team principal at the time: Andreas Seidl. All is set for a reunion.