Aston Martin already has 2026 F1 ’head-start’ - report

Fernando Alonso may simply have extended and expanded his existing contract, but it could be a strategic masterstroke according to one specialist report.

Auto Motor und Sport pointed out that when the former two-time champion explained his motives for staying with Aston Martin not only in 2025 but also 2026, he used the words Honda and Aramco "again and again".

Nothing fundamental will change in the Formula 1 regulations for 2025, but for 2026 the rules will be radically different - just as Honda switches its works power unit support from Red Bull to Aston Martin.

The Silverstone based team’s ace-card, however, could be its title sponsor Aramco - the Saudi Arabian state-owned oil company which doubles as Aston Martin’s works fuel supplier as well.

From 2026, the radically-different power units must run on 100 percent synthetic fuel, with correspondent Tobias Gruner noting that this makes "the know-how of petrol partners more important than ever".

And while the electric elements of the power units are only ramping up considerably for 2026, the combustion engine will "therefore act like a generator at times".

"Otherwise, half of the approximately 1000hp power from the overall system will be missing," Gruner explained.

At the same time, the 2026 rules will further reduce the amount of fuel that the cars can carry. "This means that the quality of the fuel that is used will become increasingly important," he added.

Gruner continued: "Fuel development in the laboratories and on the test benches is already in full swing.

"Experts expect that Aramco will enter the new era with a head-start. The Arab oil company has already supported the FIA with fuel samples when the new regulations were being written.

"Aramco also supplies the e-fuels that are already being used in Formula 2 and Formula 3. The state-owned company is investing huge sums in the project.

"Development and production facilities have already been set up in Saudi Arabia and Spain in order to take a pioneering role in the field of e-fuels. It will be interesting to see whether the plan works out for Alonso in the end," Gruner concluded.

F1’s chief technical officer Pat Symonds is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport as saying: "We want to create competition between fuel suppliers.

"But we don’t want anyone to completely dominate just because they have better fuel."