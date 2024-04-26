Officiel: Haas F1 and Hulkenberg will part ways at the end of 2024
"His experience and feedback have proved invaluable to us"
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and Nico Hulkenberg will part ways at the conclusion of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.
Hulkenberg (36) returned to Formula 1 in 2023 with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team after a three-year absence from the sport. The German currently sits 13th in the Drivers’ Standings with three top 10 finishes from the opening five rounds of the 24-race schedule.
Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team commented: “I’d like to extend my thanks to Nico for his contributions to the team in the time that he’s been here with us – he’s been a great team player and someone we very much enjoy working with. His experience and feedback have proved invaluable to us in terms of improving our overall performance – a fact that’s clearly evident in both his qualifying and race performances in the VF-24 this season. There’s lots more racing to go this year so we look forward to continuing to benefit from his inputs throughout the remainder of the 2024 season.”
