Officiel: Haas F1 and Hulkenberg will part ways at the end of 2024

"His experience and feedback have proved invaluable to us"

By Franck Drui

26 April 2024 - 10:22
Officiel: Haas F1 and Hulkenberg (...)

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and Nico Hulkenberg will part ways at the conclusion of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Hulkenberg (36) returned to Formula 1 in 2023 with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team after a three-year absence from the sport. The German currently sits 13th in the Drivers’ Standings with three top 10 finishes from the opening five rounds of the 24-race schedule.

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team commented: “I’d like to extend my thanks to Nico for his contributions to the team in the time that he’s been here with us – he’s been a great team player and someone we very much enjoy working with. His experience and feedback have proved invaluable to us in terms of improving our overall performance – a fact that’s clearly evident in both his qualifying and race performances in the VF-24 this season. There’s lots more racing to go this year so we look forward to continuing to benefit from his inputs throughout the remainder of the 2024 season.”

