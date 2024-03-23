Bahrain buys McLaren, Brown stays as boss

By GMM 23 March 2024 - 07:19





Zak Brown will continue to lead the McLaren team as it is 100 percent acquired by Bahrain’s state wealth fund Muntalakat.

In a statement, the McLaren Group - taking in not only the famous Woking based Formula 1 team but its road car and other businesses - confirmed that Bahrain now has "full ownership of the share capital of the Group".

Prior to that announcement, McLaren’s F1 team CEO Zak Brown said he had extended his contract to stay in that position all the way until 2030.

"It’s a privilege to work alongside the talented men and women across McLaren Racing’s different race series," said the American.