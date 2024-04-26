United-states Miami GP || May 5 || 16h00 (Local time)

Axed French GP group facing ’embezzlement’ probe

"The amounts are exorbitant"

By GMM

26 April 2024 - 12:18
Axed French GP group facing 'embezz

The 2022 demise of the French GP at Paul Ricard has now become a full-scale disaster, with local prosecutors opening an investigation into "embezzlement of public funds".

Le Monde newspaper also said the former legal structure of the organisation in charge of the Formula 1 race - public interest group GPF-le Castellet - is already in compulsory liquidation, with debts tallying EUR 32 million.

"The amounts are exorbitant," politician Christelle D’Intorni told the newspaper, referring to a multitude of questionable expenses with unknown recipients.

"What is shocking is that the travel costs go up and up, and we find luxury expenses for colossal sums," she added.

Hockenheim inches closer to F1 race return

Calendrier - circuits F1

More on Calendrier - circuits F1

Search

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos