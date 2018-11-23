Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Abu Dhabi, FP1: Verstappen tops first practice

At season-closing grand prix

F1


Miniboutik



Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen topped the opening practice session of Formula 1’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, beating team-mate Daniel Ricciardo by almost half a second.

Verstappen bolted on hypersoft tyres on an improving track in the second half of the session, to lead the way in the session with a time of 1:38.491 that left him 0.454s ahead of Ricciardo, who is this weekend competing in his final race for Red Bull ahead of a move to Renault.

The Red Bulls followed an opposite programme to Mercedes, who ran hypersofts early in the session and then cycled through ultrasoft evaluation before running the supersoft compound later in the 90-minutes available. That meant that Valtteri Bottas finished the session, as the only driver to get within a second of Verstappen’s pace, using supersoft tyres. Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton took fourth place, just under a tenth of a second further back.

With Ferrari also starting on the softest available compound and ending on the hardest, Esteban Ocon powered through to claim fifth spot on the timesheet, with Kevin Magnussen taking sixth. Racing Point Force India driver Ocon was just under sixth tenths behind Hamilton with Haas’ Magnussen a further 0.13s behind.

Kimi Räikkönen was the quickest of the Ferraris finishing 1.926 off Verstappen’s pace, with team-mate Sebastian Vettel in eighth place, 0.036s behind the Finn, who is racing for Ferrari for the final time this weekend before a 2019 switch to Sauber.

Renault’s Carlos Sainz put in a lap of 1:40.588 to take ninth place with a time 2.097s adrift of Verstappen and the final top 10 position was taken by Haas’s Romain Grosjean, who finished 0.075s behind Sainz.

Robert Kubica, who was yesterday confirmed as Williams race driver for 2019, propped up the timesheet, lapping 4.5s off the pace, though the Pole spent the session evaluating test items for 2019 rather than chasing lap time.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:38.491 27
02 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:38.945 19
03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:39.452 29
04 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:39.543 26
05 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:40.102 26
06 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:40.235 21
07 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:40.417 24
08 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:40.453 21
09 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:40.588 21
10 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:40.663 24
11 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:40.671 17
12 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:41.023 24
13 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:41.075 23
14 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:41.137 26
15 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:41.493 22
16 Antonio Giovinazzi Sauber Ferrari 1:41.662 24
17 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:41.928 22
18 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:42.114 22
19 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:42.313 16
20 Robert Kubica Williams Mercedes 1:42.992 26

23 November 2018 - 11h34, by Olivier Ferret 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Lauda not in Abu Dhabi - Marko
Next news: Sainz to test McLaren next week
F1
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Thursday (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Friday (632 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC