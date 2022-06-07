Zhou ’not worried’ about 2023 rumours

By GMM 7 June 2022 - 09:37





Chinese rookie Guanyu Zhou says he isn’t sure if he will keep his Alfa Romeo seat for 2022.

In recent days, rumours have suggested the 23-year-old is among the drivers whose future in Formula 1 is not clear beyond 2022.

That is despite the fact that team boss Frederic Vasseur seems happy with Zhou’s season so far, especially as he is well supported by teammate Valtteri Bottas.

"Valtteri is quick in the car, good with the team outside of the car, he’s fantastic in terms of motivation and input," said the Frenchman. "And the collaboration with Zhou is more than good."

Nonetheless, Zhou isn’t sure he will still have the red and white contract next year.

"It’s still the beginning of this season, so I have no plans yet for the future and I don’t know what’s the plan yet," he said.

"Of course, it’s been quite up and down but overall I feel very happy to be here. And I feel like there’s still plenty of races for me to develop my ability in Formula 1.

"If everything plays out as planned I see no reason to be too worried about what’s coming up in next year’s plan."