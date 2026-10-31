Zhou admits F1 return chances ’not very high’

Guanyu Zhou has acknowledged he is only an outside contender for a Cadillac race seat as speculation continues over Valtteri Bottas’ future.

The Chinese driver has been part of Cadillac’s reserve structure and retains Ferrari links, but admitted his chances of returning to the grid are limited.

"My chances of getting a seat next year aren’t very high, as there aren’t many places available, but we’re continuing to explore all the opportunities," he said.

The former Sauber driver said he still feels he has unfinished business in Formula 1 after a difficult 2024 season.

"I still feel like I haven’t gone all the way," said the 27-year-old.

But if an F1 opportunity does not emerge, Zhou says he is ready to look elsewhere rather than remain on the sidelines.

"If I see that my chances in Formula 1 are becoming too slim, I’ll be open to other championships," he said.

"I’m a driver, I want to fight. I think I can succeed in other categories, and I want to rediscover the taste of victory."

"Even so, the priority remains a seat in F1, if one becomes available."