Antonelli ’better’ but ’tired’ ahead of title bid

Kimi Antonelli says he is feeling "better" after finally arriving in the Mexico paddock on Friday following the viral illness that kept him away on Thursday.

The Mercedes driver needs only P9 on Sunday to become the youngest world champion in Formula 1 history, and showed no obvious loss of pace once back in the car.

Deputy team boss Bradley Lord told Sky: "He’s still a bit tired, but he’s participating normally in the briefings."

Antonelli’s family is also converging on Mexico for what could become a historic Sunday.

His father Marco is first attending the Italian GT Endurance finale at Mugello with his own AKM Motorsport team before flying to Mexico with the family.

"I’m a little more worried about my race than Kimi’s," Marco joked to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

If Antonelli does clinch the title, however, he will not actually receive the championship trophy in Mexico.

According to Bild, Formula 1 explored whether the FIA would relax tradition and allow the trophy to appear for photographs, but the request was refused.

The real championship trophy will instead wait for the FIA prize-giving ceremony, with only a digital representation expected on the Mexico podium.