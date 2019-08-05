Wolff would help Bottas find alternative F1 seat

Toto Wolff says he would help Valtteri Bottas find a new seat in 2020 if Mercedes lets the Finn go.

The Mercedes boss says he will use the August break to decide between Bottas, who has been Lewis Hamilton’s teammate since 2017, and Esteban Ocon for 2020.

Former driver Christian Danner thinks Bottas will stay.

"The team knows how good the team is with Lewis and Valtteri," he told RTL.

Danner said Bottas has generally been strong in 2019, apart from a couple of recent bad races.

"In critical moments, he has either had bad luck or made mistakes. But with Hamilton in his own universe, it’s not an easy job," he said.

Nevertheless, Bottas says that with no offer from Mercedes yet, he is making a "plan B and plan C" for 2020.

Wolff says he will look after both Ocon and Bottas, no matter what decision he makes about next year.

"We are responsible for both the juniors and those who drive our car now. We will not do anything that complicates their future career," he said.

"Whatever we decide, we will take into account the possibilities of a driver to go somewhere else. Whether that is for Esteban who wants to make progress somewhere else or for Valtteri who can make a ’soft landing’ somewhere.

"He deserves that," Wolff added.