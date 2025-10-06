Wolff says Russell deal ’confirmed’ after Singapore win

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has effectively confirmed that Singapore GP winner George Russell will stay with the team for 2026 - ending weeks of speculation over contract delays.

Russell’s dominant lights-to-flag victory from pole appears to have settled the matter after a tense period of talks about salary, sponsor duties, and contract length. The 27-year-old is also said to be seeking new personal management independent of Mercedes, a factor that slowed negotiations.

For now, however, Wolff says both Russell and young Italian Kimi Antonelli are confirmed for next season.

Ralf Schumacher pressed the Austrian about the rumours live on Sky Deutschland after the race: "It’s your own fault, the car is still free for next year."

Wolff replied: "Yes, but the car is also fast. Don’t worry, we’ll announce something soon."

Presenter Peter Hardenacke then asked if Antonelli’s deal was complete. "Yes. Both confirmed," Wolff responded.

Hardenacke laughed: "Both confirmed? Ok, then we’ll take that as it is."

Schumacher added: "Mercedes can save themselves the press release now - he just revealed it exclusively."

Wolff smiled: "Don’t worry, we’ll announce it."

Former driver Giedo van der Garde told Viaplay that Russell’s Singapore performance may indeed have sealed a lucrative renewal. "I think he’s got a hefty contract waiting for him now," he said.

"If you ask me, Russell and Max (Verstappen) would be a fantastic combination. I think Max wants that too, and probably Russell too, but I doubt it will happen."

Wolff has long preferred to keep his options open for 2027, when Verstappen could theoretically become available.

But the Austrian praised how far his current driver has matured since the famous late-race crash in Singapore two years ago. "Yes, I think we’ve seen George have moments like that in the past," Wolff said.

"But not recently - that’s a step forward he’s taken this year too, that these kinds of things don’t happen anymore."