Wolff denies ’flexible rear wing’ claims

Toto Wolff has rejected suggestions Mercedes’ 2020 car is benefitting from having a flexible rear wing.

Already under fire for allegedly pushing technical secrets to Racing Point, the latest accusation is that the rear wing of the German team’s dominant 2020 car bends exceedingly at speed.

"We don’t have a flexible rear wing," team boss Wolff told motorsport-total.com.

"I don’t know what kind of pictures they’ve seen, but we’re not even trying to get anywhere near any grey area, especially with flexible parts.

"Maybe they should be looking elsewhere," he added.