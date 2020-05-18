Wolff admits ’discussing’ Mercedes boss role

Toto Wolff admits he is "currently discussing" what role he will play at Mercedes beyond 2020.

Speculation he might leave the team altogether ramped up after Wolff invested millions in the newly Lawrence Stroll-controlled Aston Martin carmaker.

He insists it has nothing to do with Stroll’s F1 team.

"It is a purely financial investment," Wolff told ORF.

"I believe in a long-term strategy that will hopefully prove to be correct. You could call it diversification."

As for his future as Mercedes team boss, Wolff says that is currently being discussed.

"Without Niki (Lauda), I am now alone as a team partner. So it is about whether I extend my contract as team principal, and also how we will continue with this joint company. We are currently discussing that," he said.