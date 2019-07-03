Williams: ROKiT confirm long-term commitment with title partnership extension

ROKiT Williams Racing announced that ROKiT has extended its title partnership with the team from three to five years. The decision demonstrates a long-term commitment between the two companies and a stable base from which to deliver the partnership’s strategic goals.

As the team have experienced first-hand over the last six months, ROKiT is a company using innovative and humanitarian business practices. By offering great value smartphones and innovative global WiFi services, ROKiT aims to build a better, more inclusive world.

Since the beginning of the partnership, both brands have benefitted from synergies between the two companies: ROKiT has already seen dramatic results from the partnership across multiple areas, including branding, hospitality and a technical collaboration.

Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, ROKiT Williams Racing, added: “We are delighted to announce this extension to our partnership with ROKiT. As I said in February, this is a natural partnership based on shared values of innovation, engineering excellence and trust. ROKiT joined the team at a challenging time and it means a great deal to us that they believe in our vision and are committed to helping us achieve it. I’ve personally enjoyed working with the team at ROKiT and look forward to continuing this work in the years ahead.”

Commenting, Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT said: “Our relationship with the Williams Racing team supports our position as a global player in the mobile phone industry, entertainment and drinks business. We have exciting plans to produce exclusive ROKiT Williams Racing content for our ROKiT phones, as well as strong distribution for ABK and Bogarts. I am also committed to helping the team get back onto the podium, where they should be.”