Williams presses Alpine for Colapinto decision

By GMM 8 December 2024 - 09:39





Alpine only has a few more days to snap up the services of Franco Colapinto for 2025.

A wild rumour in the Abu Dhabi paddock is that Alpine decided to oust Esteban Ocon early in order to ’test’ his 2025 replacement Jack Doohan before next season.

The speculation suggests team advisor Flavio Briatore has his eye on the impressive Argentine rookie Colapinto, who is believed to have been ruled out by Red Bull due to his recent spate of crashes.

Alpine, though, might still be interested - especially as Australian rookie Doohan qualified last in Abu Dhabi.

"If Red Bull or Alpine don’t want him by mid-December, he will stay with us as reserve driver in 2025," Williams boss James Vowles, with a firm contractual hold on the 21-year-old, told the Swiss newspaper Blick.

"We are still open to all discussions," Vowles added. "Whether it’s about two, three or four years, everything has its price."