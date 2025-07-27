Williams ’not operating at F1 level’ - Sainz

Carlos Sainz is showing signs of growing frustration at Williams, where recurring issues and a lack of upgrades in 2025 have left the Spaniard openly questioning the team’s performance level.

"We’re not operating at the level we should be operating at in Formula 1," Sainz told DAZN at Spa, after yet another disrupted weekend.

Since joining Williams following his Ferrari exit, Sainz has rarely enjoyed a trouble-free event. While team boss James Vowles is building towards a 2026 reset, Sainz is clearly unhappy with the persistent setbacks.

"More than reliability, they’re small issues, small mistakes that we all make a little bit between us," he said. "One time it’s one of us," added Sainz, referring to his teammate Alex Albon, "another time it’s another."

He described many of the problems as "silly" and hinted that other teams are simply operating at a higher level.

"We see that the others have far fewer problems. They are really just silly problems, that we have to keep improving as a team and we will," Sainz said. "But we do see that when strange things don’t happen we are there in the fight and we have to keep fighting."

Despite the repeated setbacks, Sainz still sees glimpses of potential. "There have always been positive feelings with the car. We know the pace is there and that when things aren’t going well for us, we’re fast."

He added: "It’s always important. Obviously, we’re driven by results, and results are the only thing that counts. But if I’ve seen anything this year, it’s that I’m not lacking in rhythm, and I just need things to stop happening to us."