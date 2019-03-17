Vettel ’lacked support’ in 2018 - Rosberg

Sebastian Vettel now has the support he needs to win the title for Ferrari.

That is the belief of Nico Rosberg, the 2016 world champion. Another former F1 driver, Ralf Schumacher, says the "biggest mistake" made by Ferrari last year was not giving Vettel "everything he wanted".

Rosberg agrees, telling Auto Bild that ousting Maurizio Arrivabene was a good move.

"The change at the top of the team will have a positive effect on Sebastian," he said. "He lost the title in 2018 also because he lacked 100pc support.

"That should have changed now," added Rosberg.

However, Rosberg admits that Vettel needs to drive a "perfect season" from the cockpit, and fend off the challenge of his new teammate Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari’s new boss Mattia Binotto says Vettel will get "priority" this year, but Rosberg said: "I’m looking forward to the duel.

"Leclerc will be wanting to prove that he is sitting in the right place at Ferrari."