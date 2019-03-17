Kvyat not ruling out Red Bull comeback

Daniil Kvyat is not ruling out a shock return to Red Bull Racing.

Dr Helmut Marko, the manager of the Red Bull driver programme, says the Russian driver’s return to Toro Rosso in 2019 is his "last chance" in F1.

Indeed, Kvyat formerly had a meteoric rise to Red Bull Racing and an equally rapid exit from the grid altogether, but the 24-year-old is not ruling out getting another chance with the top team.

He said becoming Max Verstappen’s teammate would be no problem.

"I get along very well with Max," Kvyat told the Dutch publication racingnews365.

"I have a lot of respect for what he did in formula one, at such a young age too. It sounds attractive anyway. And it would be a great challenge," he added.

First, though, Kvyat is determined to establish himself as a rising force once again, starting in Melbourne this weekend.

"First things first: I am now with Toro Rosso, the people here deserve the best from me so I now give them everything," he said. "I cannot think about the next step yet.

"But to answer the question, of course I want that."