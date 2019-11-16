Vettel ’expects’ to stay in F1 beyond 2020

Sebastian Vettel has indicated he wants to stay in Formula 1 beyond 2020.

Earlier, some suggested the quadruple world champion could bow out of the sport after having his number 1 status at Ferrari challenged this year by Charles Leclerc.

When asked by Sky Deutschland if he wants to be in F1 in 2021, Vettel answered: "At the moment I don’t know, because I have no contract for 2021.

"But I expect that I will continue after next year."

However, the 32-year-old admitted that he still sees things wrong with Formula 1, even if the regulations are changing significantly for 2021.

"I’m not a big fan of that because I think we should do without things like DRS," he said.

"Formula 1 should be regulated so that you do not have to rely on artificial tools."

World champion Lewis Hamilton, who also wants to keep racing in 2021, predicted in Brazil that the top drivers will all be looking at their options.

Another of those top drivers is Max Verstappen, who has been linked with a move to Mercedes.

"I’m quite relaxed about it at the moment," the Red Bull driver told the Dutch publication Formule 1.

"First we will have to look at how things are at the start of the new season, but I think this applies to everyone, not just me."