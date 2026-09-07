Vettel admits Schumacher absence still deeply felt

Sebastian Vettel delivered an unusually emotional tribute to Michael Schumacher after driving the seven time champion’s 2002 Ferrari at Monza.

For Vettel, the demonstration was far more personal than a historic-car run. "First and foremost, it’s about my friend and remembering him, which is very emotional," the German admitted.

"He was my childhood hero and later we got a deep bond with our friendship. We got pretty close and shared so many beautiful memories."

Vettel admitted he would much rather have seen Schumacher himself back in the cockpit.

"We would rather see him drive today than me, and I’m one of them," said the quadruple world champion.

After completing the laps, Vettel said Schumacher’s absence was impossible to ignore.

"This is Michael’s moment, we send him all our love and our emotions," said the 39-year-old.

"Michael wasn’t here today, but I felt his presence very strongly. It’s a special moment that makes me miss my friend even more."

He also made one of his most revealing remarks when asked what he would say to Schumacher if he could.

"You drive. It’s yours," said Vettel.

"I missed him so much at times when I think he could have really helped."

Vettel then immediately put his own feelings in perspective.

"That’s only a small thing, because the loss after his accident and the pain for him and his family are much greater than what I or other people miss about him," said the former Red Bull and Ferrari driver.

And after the run, he admitted just how strongly the car brought Schumacher back to mind.

"For a few seconds, it felt like being him," he said.

"We miss him, and we would have loved to see him driving, to see him driving his car."