Schumacher embraces IndyCar despite family concerns

Mick Schumacher says he is "really happy" to be returning to single-seater racing after his 2026 IndyCar switch was confirmed - a day earlier than intended, after his new team accidentally published the press release before deleting it.

"That was a bit exciting," Schumacher smiled when speaking to media.

The step marks a major turning point in the 26-year-old’s career and comes despite repeated public concerns from his uncle Ralf, who again warned about the risk of oval racing.

"I still consider IndyCar very dangerous," Ralf told Sky Deutschland after the announcement.

"But I understand him - he’s young, he wants to prove himself. I’m keeping my fingers crossed and I hope nothing ever happens. It’s a fact - at least in oval racing - that the speed is very, very high. Many have misjudged it."

Mick, however, insists the desire to race single seaters again outweighed the risks and the uncertainty of further Formula 1 opportunities.

"From what I heard, I was in contention for the seat until the very end," said Schumacher when asked about recent rumours linking him with Cadillac.

"They went in a different direction - and that’s ok," said the former Haas driver, who has also now left Alpine’s WEC program.

"That made me wonder whether I wanted to keep trying for F1, or whether I wanted to go and drive single-seaters, which I enjoy. The opportunity with RLL thankfully came along, and I’m really happy to be here now."

Schumacher said the contract length remains open.

As for the danger, he said he accepts the risk.

"Of course you can’t take it lightly - these are crazy speeds and tough wheel-to-wheel duels," he admitted. "But I consciously accept the risk to experience the joy of racing. Motorsport in general is dangerous, and I don’t see why one thing should be more dangerous than another."

He also believes moving to IndyCar does not close the door to Formula 1. "Formula 1 is a very specific world, but it’s still about formula cars," he said. "I don’t see any reason why a move to IndyCar should close that door.

"For me, it was simply interesting to return to formula racing."

Schumacher recently tested the car and said the decision became clear. "For me, IndyCar was the best option," he explained.

"With the test, I wanted to confirm to myself and everyone else that I could imagine doing this long term. I’m really looking forward to it - it’s a great championship and I can’t wait for the oval tests."

One option had been competing only on road and street circuits, skipping ovals entirely.

"I had good conversations with people who reacted positively or sceptically," he revealed. "I formed my own opinion and made my decision."