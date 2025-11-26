Madrid officials dismiss rumours 2026 debut at risk

Madrid authorities have moved quickly to deny Italian reports that the Spanish capital’s new ’Madring’ Formula 1 circuit may not be ready in time for its scheduled 2026 debut - with Imola rumoured as a possible replacement.

The speculation was triggered by RMC Motori, whose reporters visited the construction site and described "idle excavators", large undeveloped dirt areas and little visible progress, claiming Liberty Media sources had leaked concerns about delays.

One staff member was even quoted as saying "what track?" when asked at the IFEMA Madrid entrance.

But officials in Spain insist the project is not only on schedule, but in some stages ahead of it.

Circuit organisers told Soy Motor: "The work is completely on schedule. There is no concern whatsoever regarding the deadlines, and the Grand Prix will be held on the planned dates."

Madrid’s Regional Minister Miguel Angel Garcia Martin echoed the message: "The people of Madrid can be very calm. The works are progressing well and each and every one of the planned tasks is being carried out."

He added that construction began in May and remains aligned with the target of completing the circuit by the end of May 2026.

Madrid mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida was even more emphatic.

"I don’t know where that news came from," he told reporters. "The circuit is ahead of schedule and progressing perfectly. The sponsors are there, the circuit is being built, so I’m sorry - but Formula 1 will be in Madrid on September 12 next year, and it will be a real success."

Spanish daily Marca reported a similar tone of calm inside the Madring organisation, quoting local officials saying all planned work is being carried out "at a good pace".

The city notes that FIA officials are scheduled to conduct a formal inspection on December 15.