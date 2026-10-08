Verstappen says Red Bull life calmer without Horner

Max Verstappen says life at Red Bull has become less stressful since Christian Horner’s departure, while playing down talk of either a Horner comeback or his own future move to Ferrari.

Speaking to the Press Association, Verstappen said he prefers the calmer atmosphere around the team since Laurent Mekies took over.

"To be honest, I like to see people get on," said the four time world champion.

"It is not nice when you constantly have tension between people. It is less stressful."

"We are all leading a stressful life and when you can take a bit of stress out at times, it is good."

When asked about Horner’s rumoured return to Formula 1, Verstappen said he expects opportunities to emerge if the former Red Bull boss wants them.

"He has shown he did a good job," said the Dutchman.

"He wants to come back and if there is a good opportunity I am sure he will but I don’t know where that is going to be."

Horner’s exit proved enormously expensive for Red Bull, with Companies House filings now confirming compensation of 100 million pounds.

Verstappen was also asked whether Ferrari could tempt him in future.

"I only want to win," said the Dutchman. "I am not a nostalgic type."

"Do I have a lot of respect for the brand? Absolutely. But if that means you then commit yourself, and you are driving P5 or P6, what’s the point?"

For now, he says the rebuilding challenge at Red Bull remains enough motivation.

"I have won a lot with this team already," said Verstappen. "It is a second family at Red Bull, and the challenge of rebuilding is what’s driving me."