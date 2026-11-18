Alonso confirms Dakar return after denials
"In the end, the decision became simple"
Fernando Alonso will contest the 2027 Dakar Rally after all, despite repeatedly dismissing reports that he could combine the gruelling off-road event with another Formula 1 season.
Aston Martin confirmed on Tuesday that the 45-year-old will drive its new Dreadnought rally car in January, in a team lineup that also includes nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb.
The announcement comes just weeks after Alonso insisted the demanding F1 calendar made a Dakar return virtually impossible.
"I read those rumours, but no, I don’t think it’s possible physically," he said in October.
Even after he was spotted testing a rally car in Morocco, Alonso continued to play down the possibility of competing.
Now, however, the Spaniard has confirmed a change of plans.
"After deciding to continue racing in Formula 1 with Aston Martin, I thought carefully about Dakar," Alonso said.
"In the end, the decision became simple. I wanted to embrace the challenge completely and take on both Formula 1 and the Dakar Rally in the same year."
Alonso, who finished 13th on his Dakar debut in 2020, will again be partnered by experienced co-driver Marc Coma.
"Formula 1 remains my priority," he insisted. "But I am a racing driver, and challenges like this are why I love competing."
The Dakar runs from January 9 to 23 in Portugal and Morocco.