Fernando Alonso will contest the 2027 Dakar Rally after all, despite repeatedly dismissing reports that he could combine the gruelling off-road event with another Formula 1 season.

Aston Martin confirmed on Tuesday that the 45-year-old will drive its new Dreadnought rally car in January, in a team lineup that also includes nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb.

The announcement comes just weeks after Alonso insisted the demanding F1 calendar made a Dakar return virtually impossible.

"I read those rumours, but no, I don’t think it’s possible physically," he said in October.

Even after he was spotted testing a rally car in Morocco, Alonso continued to play down the possibility of competing.

Now, however, the Spaniard has confirmed a change of plans.

"After deciding to continue racing in Formula 1 with Aston Martin, I thought carefully about Dakar," Alonso said.

"In the end, the decision became simple. I wanted to embrace the challenge completely and take on both Formula 1 and the Dakar Rally in the same year."

Alonso, who finished 13th on his Dakar debut in 2020, will again be partnered by experienced co-driver Marc Coma.

"Formula 1 remains my priority," he insisted. "But I am a racing driver, and challenges like this are why I love competing."

The Dakar runs from January 9 to 23 in Portugal and Morocco.