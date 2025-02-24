Verstappen could boycott next F1 launch event

By GMM 24 February 2025 - 10:57





Max Verstappen may boycott next year’s Formula 1 group season launch if it is once again held in the UK.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner and Verstappen were both booed by a significant portion of the 15,000 fans at the O2 arena recently.

The FIA, whose mention during the presentation was also met with boos, has now responded, calling for an end to "tribalist" thinking that has crept into the sport as it become more popular.

"What underpins sport at all levels is a culture of respect," a spokesperson said. "As such, it was disappointing to hear the crowd’s tribalist reaction" to quadruple world champion Verstappen and Horner.

"We stand with all of our competitors, officials, volunteers, and fans to unite against this growing threat. Max and Christian have both contributed greatly to the sport we love," the FIA official added.

According to Verstappen’s famous father Jos, he said the sound of the booing was "shameful" even though it was otherwise a "reasonable presentation".

"Look, you’re there for Formula 1, you’re there to promote the sport, and then you get booed by the crowd. I don’t think that’s acceptable," he told RaceXpress.

"I understand it, because Max is the only one who fires up those English people and tells them exactly how things are, but I don’t think it’s acceptable.

"Max told me ’If this is in England next year, they will definitely not see me’," Verstappen senior said. "And I completely agree with him."

And while Jos also specifically defended Horner in the wake of the booing, the former F1 driver openly admits he is concerned that the Red Bull team could be on the decline.

"If they can’t get out of this (situation), then you’re worried about the years after that," Verstappen snr said. "We are optimistic, but we do want to see progress."

With Adrian Newey now poised to start work at Aston Martin, Jos Verstappen continued: "Can (Red Bull) still, with these new people, create a good car? Because you will also take that with you to 2026, where everything is new.

"It is just a matter of waiting and hoping that Red Bull has built a good car."