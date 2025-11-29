FIA rejects call for instant change after meeting

Formula 1’s long-running standoff over the sport’s hated driving-standards guidelines entered a new phase in Qatar, with the FIA issuing a formal statement after a key GPDA meeting - but confirming no changes will be made for Qatar or Abu Dhabi.

GPDA directors George Russell and Carlos Sainz have led the charge against the so-called Driving Standards Guidelines (DSGs), arguing they’ve turned wheel-to-wheel racing into a bureaucratic box-ticking exercise.

Russell didn’t mince words: "A global sport like Formula 1, which generates billions in revenue, must be able to pay permanent stewards."

Sainz was even blunter before the meeting: "There’s been quite a lot of division between drivers, FIA and stewards. A lot of confusion.

"The guidelines have created more problems than solutions. There’s been barely any room for racing incidents this year - everything is black or white."

He added that overtakes were being judged by arbitrary metrics -

"a tyre in front or behind a mirror" - instead of racing intuition.

Following Thursday’s closed-door review, the FIA thanked drivers for a "frank" exchange but confirmed the final two rounds of 2025 will run under the existing interpretation.

The governing body defended the DSGs as a "living document" introduced at the drivers’ request, and insisted that data shows improved consistency.

The statement also quietly acknowledged the drivers’ biggest demand - that experienced ex-drivers must sit permanently on steward panels.

Another talking point was a preference for post-race hearings when stewards lack full data.

But the key line from the statement was: "No changes will be made for the final two Grands Prix of the 2025 season."