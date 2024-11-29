Tsunoda lacks ’consistency’ for Perez’s seat - Marko

By GMM 29 November 2024 - 09:05





Yuki Tsunoda lacks the "consistency" required to be a strong contender to replace Sergio Perez next year.

That is the view of Dr Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s powerful team advisor who has been warning Perez that his race seat alongside Max Verstappen will be reviewed after Abu Dhabi.

"There will be a meeting on the Monday after Abu Dhabi and that’s when the decisions will be made," he told Kleine Zeitung newspaper ahead of the Qatar GP.

Liam Lawson, the newcomer at the junior team RB, and Williams rookie Franco Colapinto, have both been linked more strongly with Perez’s 2025 seat than the much more experienced Tsunoda.

Some think the Japanese is simply too affiliated with Red Bull’s current engine partner Honda, which will switch to Aston Martin for 2026. The 24-year-old, however, said in Qatar that he has no reason why he’s not a stronger candidate.

"Maybe you can interview them and find out," Tsunoda told reporters. "They sometimes say ’Yuki is in the mix’, but I don’t know if that’s true or not."

Tsunoda’s former teammate, Pierre Gasly, acknowledges that while Yuki "deserves" a shot at Red Bull Racing, "ultimately we know there is not only performance that goes into that decision".

Verstappen’s father Jos recently suggested a more competitive teammate would be a help for Max, but he seemed to be referring to Lawson rather than Tsunoda.

"Of course that is not our business," Jos said when asked about whether Perez should be ousted. "That is up to the management of the team.

"But if Red Bull builds a neutral car, Checo will drive at the front again."

As for Tsunoda, Marko seems to confirm that Tsunoda is not in the running for a promotion.

"He has now delivered two very good races in Brazil and Las Vegas," Marko said ahead of the Qatar GP. "Unfortunately, he made two stupid mistakes in Brazil before that.

"Yuki has the speed, but he lacks consistency and stability. But when it works for him, it works very well."