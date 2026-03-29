Drivers slam ’heartbreaking’ rules as Suzuka exposes F1 slowdown

Formula 1’s 2026 regulations are facing growing backlash after qualifying at Suzuka starkly exposed the extent of the sport’s energy management problem.

Asked whether the FIA’s minor tweak to qualifying energy usage had helped, Carlos Sainz simply smiled: "No."

The issue was highlighted during Kimi Antonelli’s pole lap, which Formula 1 attempted to showcase on social media - only for viewers to notice the onboard feed cut away before the legendary and high-speed 130R corner.

The possible reason was obvious - cars were shedding more than 50kph through one of the fastest corners in world motorsport, as the need to harvest energy kicked into overdrive.

Formula 1 later claimed a technical issue.

"Kimi’s on-board camera experienced technical issues midway through his lap, so we can’t show you the full footage of that lap," a spokesman insisted.

But driver reaction was far more direct.

Charles Leclerc erupted on the radio after his qualifying lap. "I cannot stand these rules!" he said. "It’s a f*cking joke."

He later explained the fundamental problem.

"When you try to push more in the corners, you go slower on the straights and on the stopwatch," Leclerc said, adding: "I know the FIA is working on leveling the playing field, but it’s a big disadvantage in qualifying at the moment."

The frustration is now widespread across the grid.

"I just heard what Oliver Bearman said, and it’s absolutely true - you can be faster through every corner, but still finish the lap slower," said Alexander Albon.

Reigning world champion Lando Norris called the situation "heartbreaking".

"Compared to last year and the previous few, it’s heartbreaking to be here at Suzuka and see how much the speed drops," he said.

Fernando Alonso was even more blunt.

"The fun is over," he said. "The great challenges of the Suzuka race track, it has all disappeared with these cars."

"I maintain that the once magnificent top-speed corners of Formula 1 have now degenerated into charging zones for the car’s battery. Very regrettable."

Amid the criticism, the competitive picture is also becoming increasingly clear, with Mercedes firmly in control and the rest struggling to keep up.

"If I get a good start, then maybe I can put the Mercedes drivers under a little pressure," Leclerc said. "But there will come a point when they pull away from us unchallenged. Their lead is simply too big at the moment."

Lewis Hamilton agreed the gap is "huge", while Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur is already looking to the upcoming break for answers.

"A new championship begins with the race weekend in Miami," he said.