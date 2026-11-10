Camara disappointed after F1 debut in Brazil

Rafael Camara admits he made too many mistakes on his Formula 1 debut in Brazil, as uncertainty continues over whether he will remain in the Haas seat for the rest of 2026.

The 21-year-old Ferrari junior, who will definitely replace the sacked Esteban Ocon full-time next year, finished last at Interlagos after also crashing in wet qualifying.

"It wasn’t an easy Sunday. I made a few mistakes I hadn’t foreseen," he told Grande Premio.

"However, it was also a race full of learning moments, and the good news is that we made it to the finish unscathed. I am not satisfied, but that is just how it went. It was difficult to stay on the track."

Camara, who is leading the Formula 2 championship, has not yet been told whether he will continue racing for Haas in Las Vegas and beyond.

Reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa is also available again after completing his Toyota commitments in the World Endurance Championship.

"I don’t know. We shall see," Camara said when asked about his immediate future.

"There are many things to discuss after this weekend, but I am satisfied with whatever the outcome may be.

"We will look at what else is possible, but the most important thing is to understand everything that has happened and to look ahead."