Toyoda hails Hirakawa as Toyota F1 dream revived

Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda has personally celebrated Ryo Hirakawa’s Formula 1 debut with Haas, underlining how strongly the manufacturer still wants to see its own drivers back on the grid.

Team reserve and WEC Toyota driver Hirakawa, 32, was drafted in at short notice in Mexico after Esteban Ocon was removed from the weekend.

Toyoda said the moment carried particular significance after Toyota’s withdrawal from Formula 1 in 2009.

"We want to see Toyota drivers compete in Formula 1 races once again," he said.

"It was a dream that I had always held in my heart."

"When I saw Hirakawa lined up on the F1 grid, I felt like one of my own dreams had come true."

Toyoda also revealed that Hirakawa had promised him he would "never give up" after missing out in the competition for a 2027 race seat.

The comments fit closely with Haas boss Ayao Komatsu’s explanation in Mexico that Toyota is keen to develop drivers for Formula 1, but does not want anyone simply placed in a seat.

"This guy has to be the quickest guy, otherwise it just doesn’t work for anyone," Komatsu said.

"Toyota doesn’t want to be branded as the company that just pours money in to get their driver into Formula 1."

Hirakawa is unlikely to continue in Brazil, with Rafael Camara expected to be brought forward for an early Haas debut instead.

But Toyoda made clear Toyota’s wider ambition remains.

"I would love to see the day when a Japanese driver stands on the highest step of the F1 podium."