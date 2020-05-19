Todt to stay FIA president for another year - report

FIA president Jean Todt looks set to remain FIA president even after the mandatory end of his final term that was set to definitely expire in 2021.

However, he indicated recently that he may be asked to stay on board through the exceptional circumstances of the corona crisis.

At the same time, reports have been linking names including Luca di Montezemolo, Dave Richards, Formula E boss Alejandro Agag and others with Todt’s top job.

But Italy’s Automoto now claims that, given the circumstances, Todt’s position as FIA president will be extended for a further 12 month term.

After that, correspondent Paolo Ciccarone claims that Agag, the Formula E chief, is on pole position to succeed Todt from 2022.

"His work in Formula E, his relationships with the manufacturers and his direct negotiations with governments means he has all the ideal characteristics," Ciccarone said.

"We will just have to wait another 12 months to understand what has changed in the auto world."