Three F1 faces hit out at FIA president’s ’mess’

Three well-known Formula 1 figures think the FIA under the controversial leadership of president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is a "mess".

Last week, it emerged that Ben Sulayem’s clampdown on off-track bad behaviour - like swearing - has been supercharged for 2025, with drivers now facing up to six-digit fines, month-long bans, and even points deductions.

A spokesman for the Paris based federation tried to play down the resulting furore, insisting the changes are about "improving the transparency and consistency of decision-making".

He told Bild newspaper: "All major sports federations such as the NFL, FIFA and the IOC have similar rules and fines to protect the integrity of the sport.

"The FIA is not the only federation that punishes competitors for misconduct."

The Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA), however, was scathing of the earlier measures late last year, and even slammed the FIA for not disclosing what the fines are spent on.

FIA single seater boss Nikolas Tombazis insists that as a "non-profit organisation", the FIA spends money on safety and grassroots programs and not "Christmas parties or anything like that".

Still, up and down the paddock, Ben Sulayem’s leadership style has won him few friends. Even Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu admits his concerns.

"Please don’t write as a headline that ’Ayao says the FIA is a mess’," he smiled, "but that’s what everyone thinks. That’s what everyone experiences.

"I don’t know what else to say. It’s not good, is it? But I don’t want to get involved in that political battle."

According to two non-F1 drivers, the ’mess’ extends beyond Formula 1. "In July they planned the Formula E race in Berlin and the 6 hours of Sao Paolo in the same weekend," driver and F1 pundit Robin Frijns told De Telegraaf newspaper, explaining that he will have to sit out one of the events.

"It’s very unfortunate and I am quite angry about that," he added. "In the past it was never really a problem to plan the races properly, but since Jean Todt left as president, it is sometimes a mess there."

Nyck de Vries, who like Frijns is switching between Formula E and WEC, agrees.

"You can’t tell me that there was no way to avoid a clash. I’m really annoyed about it actually," said the former F1 driver. "It all seems completely unnecessary to me."