Teams to ’take stock’ very early in 2025 - Vasseur

By GMM 17 February 2025 - 10:08





Some teams may upgrade their cars only once this year, Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur admits.

Anticipation is now building for a closely-fought 2025 championship, with Williams and Haas now joining McLaren in getting their new cars out on track.

Even title contender McLaren’s 2025 car is strongly reminiscent of its constructors’ championship-winning 2024 machine. James Vowles admits Williams’ new car - on track at Silverstone with an interim livery - is "obviously an evolution of last year’s car".

He openly admits that Williams’ focus is very much on the radical new rules for 2026 and beyond.

"I’ve made it clear to Carlos (Sainz) and Alex Albon that 2025 will be difficult," said Vowles. "We have to compromise this year.

"Of course we don’t want to finish tenth in the world championship, but if I have to accept restrictions in the coming season so that we are better positioned for 2026, I’ll accept that.

"Our entire focus is already on 2026, 2027 and 2028."

His counterpart at McLaren, however - Andrea Stella - says the Woking based team is determined to emerge from the winter period and charge for both titles.

"There will definitely be upgrades in the first races of the new season," he said. "It will work just as if the rule change in 2026 wasn’t coming."

Ferrari’s Vasseur, however, is more realistic about the reality of how the season is likely to play out.

"The teams will take stock after the first development round," said the Frenchman.

"If you see a chance of winning the world championship, you will continue to look after the current car. Nobody throws away a title voluntarily.

"But if you’re too far behind, you will withdraw from the development of the 2025 car a lot sooner and work full speed towards 2026."