Styria & Austria GP 2021 - Mercedes F1 preview

From the fans, to the drivers and the team members, this season is keeping all of us on the edge of our seats. We had an exciting race in France with another intense battle between the top four cars, and that challenge is something everyone in the team is relishing.

After the disappointment of missing the win had faded, there were plenty of positives to take from France. We scored a good haul of points with P2 and P4 and the pace of the car was an encouraging step forward compared to Monaco and Baku, thanks to the hard work of our team members at the factories and at the track.

But while we know there is still a long way to go and plenty more opportunities to come, in a season like this, every single point will matter and make the difference. And we’ve left points on the table at the last few races.

We’ve debriefed France and understand the areas where we have the opportunity to improve. So, now it’s all about focusing on bringing those improvements to the next two rounds in Austria, where hopefully we can swing the positive momentum back in our favour. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait long for our next chance to try and do that and I can see the determination in every member of the team.

Austria has been a tricky circuit for us in past seasons, but we went well there last year. We know the situation is very different this season, though. It’s a very quick lap and a short circuit, with fewer opportunities to gain time. The margins are going to be tight, so we’ll give it maximum attack!