Steel F1 sparks to be less spectacular - report

The spectacle of the firestorm of sparks emanating from the rear of today’s Formula 1 cars may be coming to an end.

About a decade ago, the sport decided to mandate titanium as the material protecting the skid blocks underneath the cars. "You will see a lot more sparks," late race director Charlie Whiting said at the time, "which some people think will look a little more spectacular."

But in Shanghai last year, a flying spark set a small grass fire at the side of the track - and a second fire broke out in a later session at the same event.

The FIA realised it had a big problem on its hands, however, when fires caused by sparks caused no fewer than five separate red flags at Suzuka this year.

After last week’s F1 Commission meeting, the FIA announced that the issue was discussed.

"It was agreed to investigate both an alternative skid material and potential treatment on some circuits," the governing body declared.

The issue with titanium is that while the brightly glowing metal shavings may be spectacular, they "retain heat for a very long time," Auto Motor und Sport explained.

"No one had anticipated that the sparks could set dry grass ablaze," the German report added.

The likely replacement material is steel.

"This means that the sparks that always delight fans, especially at night races, will likely no longer be quite as spectacular," journalist Tobias Gruner said.