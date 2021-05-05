Spain GP 2021 - McLaren F1 preview

Lando Norris

“I’m excited to go to Spain! We seem to be on good form at the moment, so we’re just trying to keep that up, keep scoring points and things like that. It’s still early days in the championship, so another weekend like Portugal would be nice. We need to keep plugging away, keep trying to get some points and another good result in qualifying. We’ll see what we can do and what the car’s like, but I’m confident we can execute a good race.”

Daniel Ricciardo

“I’m really looking forward to getting back on track in Spain. Having been to two unique circuits in Imola and Portimão, it’ll be good to get some laps in on a circuit I know really well. All the teams do so much testing at Barcelona, so we pretty much know what to expect right out of the box. Having so much familiarity with the circuit and the high levels of grip should mean I can really push the car and not have too many other factors to worry about. I’m feeling more and more comfortable with every race distance, so I’m really excited to see what we can do in the next few races.”

Andreas Seidl - Team Principal

“After a great recovery from a tricky Saturday in Portimão, we head into the Spanish Grand Prix aiming to have a slightly smoother weekend. Any double-header comes with logistical challenges, and the team at both the factory and the track have done an excellent job making sure we’re well prepared to go racing again so soon after Portugal.

“As always, qualifying is an important part of the weekend, but particularly so at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, where overtaking can be difficult. We’ve made a strong start to the season but we know we mustn’t get complacent, especially when we see how close the competition is. Lando has had a great start to the season and remains in good form, while Daniel is really starting to show his confidence in the car, with last Sunday’s battle back into the points proving the progress he’s making. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do when he’s totally comfortable.

“Another weekend, another chance to score some good points. Let’s go racing!”