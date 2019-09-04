Singapore 2019 - GP preview - Red Bull

Alex Albon

“Singapore is the first of the flyaway races in the second half of the season and I’m looking forward to it. The Marina Bay Street Circuit is a new track for me and it will be my first time in Singapore, so I’m interested to see what it’s all about. I’ve heard it’s one of the most physical races we do because it’s so humid and the race is so long, plus it’s a street race where there’s a lot less margin for error. It will be good fun, especially as I’ve never raced anywhere quite like it before. Singapore is also kind of a home race for me as it’s the closest Grand Prix to Thailand so I’ll have extra family and sponsors coming to support me which makes it even more exciting. After my sim session and preparation with the Team, I’m looking forward to getting back in the RB15 and out under the floodlights !”

Max Verstappen

“Singapore is a great track and the city looks amazing at night. I enjoy driving under the floodlights as it gives more character to the track and I really like this kind of weekend as it’s so different to a normal race. The track is very demanding – it’s hot, it’s physical and you sweat a lot, but it’s one of my favourites. You have a lot of corners that are a mix of high and low speed, plus some medium speed corners that have little run-off, so it’s a very diverse circuit. It’s also a race where we tend to do better than say, Monza and Spa. I finished second there last year so hopefully we can have another good weekend. Overtaking is very tricky so qualifying is the key, you have to nail it ! I’m looking forward to having a more normal race weekend and hopefully not starting out of position again which always makes things more difficult. We’re aiming for maximum points and I’m really looking forward to it.”