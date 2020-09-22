Schumacher tipped for 2021 F1 debut

Mick Schumacher looks increasingly likely to make his Formula 1 debut in 2021.

It comes amid speculation the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher will drive for Ferrari-linked Alfa Romeo, after the 21-year-old recently took the lead in the F2 standings.

"Mick has developed very well," Alpha Tauri boss Franz Tost told AvD Motorsport Magazin.

"He has won in every class he has been in and will also stand his ground in Formula 1."

Mick’s uncle Ralf Schumacher agrees that the young German is ready for F1.

"I have always said that it is important for Mick to always be in the top three," he told Sky Deutschland. "Now he has won as well, and is always one of the fastest drivers.

"His learning curve over the year has been very promising. So I cannot imagine that Mick won’t be in Formula 1 next year.

"One thing is certain: he definitely has what it takes to be in Formula 1 next year."

Tost, though - who says he has known Mick since his karting days and is close to the Schumacher family - warned that the driver "will need a learning phase" in 2021.

"It takes two or three years for a new driver to know what Formula 1 is about," said the Austrian.

"But Mick is a very mature and conscientious driver who studies everything intensively and copes with the technical issues. That is why he will succeed."

The pressure on Mick has been intense since he started making waves in the F1 paddock, as he is following in the wheel tracks of his famous father.

"He can withstand the pressure," Tost said. "He proved that in the junior classes. I am convinced that Mick will also be successful in Formula 1."