Italian GP || September 8 || 15h10 (Local time)

Schumacher needs another F2 season - Domenicali

"He is growing up now, but..."

Search

By GMM

3 September 2019 - 13:41
Schumacher needs another F2 season (...)

Mick Schumacher should spend another season in Formula 2.

That is the view of Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali, who worked closely with Mick’s father Michael Schumacher during his ultra-successful Ferrari career.

A rumour is doing the rounds suggesting that Alfa Romeo could oust Antonio Giovinazzi at the end of the year, with Ferrari moving its backing for the seat to Schumacher.

Domenicali is not sure that is a good idea.

"I have known Mick since he was a boy. He is growing up now, but we still have to give him time," he told Rai Radio 1.

"He needs another year in Formula 2 to continue his development path before moving into F1. But he certainly has the talent and the desire to succeed."

keyboard_arrow_left

Binotto denies Vettel now number 2 driver

Barcelona boss says 2020 Spanish GP talks ’not easy’

keyboard_arrow_right

Ferrari

More on Ferrari

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less