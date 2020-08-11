Salo tips Raikkonen to quit F1

2020 will be Kimi Raikkonen’s last season in Formula 1, according to Mika Salo.

At 40, Finn Raikkonen is the oldest and most experienced driver on the grid.

But this year, he is struggling at the very back with the uncompetitive Alfa Romeo, and is no longer clearly ahead of teammate Antonio Giovinazzi.

"The situation looks super bad," former F1 driver Salo told Ilta-Sanomat.

"The car is no good, and they’re also suffering with how Ferrari had to alter the engine. I don’t see Kimi looking terribly well motivated now."

There have even been reports that Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion, will quit mid-season.

"If you are a professional, you definitely don’t stop a season in the middle," Salo said. "However, I believe it will be over for Kimi at the end."

Some think Ferrari will promote Mick Schumacher to replace Raikkonen, but Salo thinks a better option could be another of the Maranello team’s juniors.

"(Robert) Shwartzman has had some bad races lately, but I hope Alfa Romeo will take him," said the Finn, referring to Schumacher’s Formula 2 teammate.

"He is one of the SMP Racing drivers. I’ve been training him since he was 13, and I will continue," Salo revealed.