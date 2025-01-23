Sainz will do ’fantastic job’ at Williams - Vasseur

By GMM 23 January 2025 - 11:12





Amid the Lewis Hamilton fever at Maranello and Fiorano this week, Ferrari’s team boss spared a thought for the absent Carlos Sainz.

Seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton’s arrival at the fabled Italian team, and his first runs in a 2023 car at Fiorano on Wednesday, has completely dominated the Formula 1 headlines.

Team boss Frederic Vasseur acknowledged that Charles Leclerc was very much out of the spotlight - even though he was also turning laps at the foggy and cold Fiorano test track.

"Maybe today was less special for Charles," Vasseur smiled, "but it was good to see that he is fit and relaxed and looking forward to racing again."

Leclerc admitted that the spotlight was very much on his new and famous teammate.

"Of course it was nice to see Lewis do his first laps in a Ferrari, which was a special moment for the team and for him," said the Monegasque.

As for Vasseur, he spared a thought for Sainz, who after being replaced by 40-year-old Hamilton for 2025 and beyond has had to accept a step down the grid to Williams.

"During these past years, Carlos was able to create a great relationship with everyone," the Frenchman told the Spanish broadcaster DAZN.

"Carlos is always at 100 percent - and a very consistent driver," Vasseur added. "This has been a great advantage for us, because when he was not in the top positions it meant that the car was not capable of it.

"For us it has been very useful for the development of the car," he said. "I know Carlos is going to do a fantastic job with Williams. I wish him and James Vowles all the best.

"I know them both very well and I’m sure they’ll have a great relationship."

With his bright yellow helmet, Hamilton turned 30 laps in a 2023 Ferrari on Wednesday and - with Leclerc - will return to action in Barcelona next week.