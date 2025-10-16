Russell signs multi-year deal with 2027 clauses

What appears to be a short-term Mercedes driver confirmation for 2026 is reportedly a multi-year arrangement for George Russell - though one filled with flexibility and exit clauses for both sides.

After a lengthy delay attributed to contract negotiations with Russell, Mercedes finally announced that the Briton will remain alongside rookie Kimi Antonelli "into 2026." Team boss Toto Wolff said the delay was due to ensuring all parties were "happy" with the details.

"Confirming our driver lineup was always just a matter of when, not if," Wolff said. "We wanted to take our time, handle the negotiations properly, and make sure everyone, on all sides, was happy."

However, while the official wording suggested a one-year deal, multiple European sources report that the new contract extends beyond 2026 - albeit with numerous performance and exit clauses designed to preserve Mercedes’ flexibility ahead of the 2027 season.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, the deal became a "stalemate" as Russell pushed for both a higher salary and long-term security, while Wolff was determined to leave room should Max Verstappen become available.

"Everything seems to be up in the air for the period after that," the magazine reported. "Russell’s new deal is said to be multi-year, but it would be very surprising if there weren’t exit options after the 2026 season."

The publication noted that the situation mirrors Lewis Hamilton’s last ’two year’ arrangement, which ultimately allowed the seven-time champion to trigger a clause and join Ferrari. "The unique situation with the major regulatory reform next season demands maximum flexibility from everyone involved," Auto Motor und Sport explained.

De Telegraaf also confirmed that the new deal is a "multi-year extension," though the exact term and clauses remain undisclosed.

Meanwhile, Bild reported that Russell’s salary will rise to around 25 million euros per year and that his contract "includes exit clauses" similar to Hamilton’s previous agreement.