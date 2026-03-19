RTL blocked from China GP broadcast amid rights row

German broadcaster RTL’s planned free-to-air coverage of the Chinese GP was scrapped at short notice amid a growing rights dispute involving Formula 1 and Austrian television networks.

RTL had initially scheduled the Shanghai race for broadcast and even prepared to send a crew to the paddock, but pulled out just days before the event.

"On the Monday before the race, the message came from Cologne: ’We’re not coming,’" reported Bild.

One issue is that RTL has yet to finalise its contract with rights holder Sky, which allows it to air a limited number of races this season.

But Bild claims a separate conflict is at the heart of the problem - the so-called "spill-over" effect.

This refers to German broadcasts being accessible in neighbouring Austria via satellite, where Formula 1 rights are held by ORF and Servus TV.

"Austrian broadcasters complain about RTL," the report said, noting that even relatively small audiences crossing borders have caused tension.

The situation is said to have escalated after RTL reportedly approached potential advertisers in Austria, prompting formal complaints to Formula 1.

Sources suggest F1 has taken the issue seriously. "They have made it clear to RTL that they should refrain from travelling to races until the problem is resolved," Bild reported.

Talks between the parties are expected in the coming weeks as they seek a resolution.

RTL is still scheduled to broadcast several races later this season, starting with Spa in July, although it remains unclear whether the cancelled Shanghai slot will be replaced.

"We are currently in discussions regarding whether and when selected Formula 1 races will be broadcast on RTL this season," the broadcaster said.

"No final decision has been made yet."