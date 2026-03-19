Massa doubts Alonso enjoying F1 amid Aston struggle

Felipe Massa has cast doubt on whether Fernando Alonso is still enjoying Formula 1 amid Aston Martin’s disastrous start to the 2026 season.

The Spaniard has endured a horror opening phase of the year, including a retirement in China after struggling to cope with severe vibrations from the team’s woeful Honda-powered machine.

Massa, Alonso’s former Ferrari teammate, admitted he is unsure how long the two-time world champion will continue under such conditions.

"I really hope he continues to enjoy racing in Formula 1, although I’m not sure he’s enjoying it much right now," he told Diario Sport.

"He’s going through a lot of problems."

While stressing his respect for Alonso’s talent, Massa suggested the 44-year-old should carefully consider the timing of his eventual exit.

"I don’t think Fernando is a driver who should be in Formula 1 fighting at the back of the pack," the Brazilian, who is also 44, said.

"There are so many other categories where he can enjoy himself and have fun.

"But I hope that when he understands it’s time to leave, he does so at the right moment."

Massa described Alonso as the strongest rival of his career.

"He was undoubtedly the best I’ve ever competed against," he said, hinting that age will inevitably become a factor for Alonso.

"We need to understand that age is very important in sport," Massa added, suggesting even Lewis Hamilton may not be far from retirement.

"Maybe it’s the right time for them to do other things."

Massa also joined the growing list of voices critical of Formula 1’s new 2026 regulations.

"What’s happening in Formula 1 isn’t pleasant. It’s not what everyone wants to see," he said.

"Of course we see overtaking, but not the right kind - the wrong kind."

He added that both Aston Martin and the sport itself face important questions moving forward.

"Aston Martin certainly has a difficult road ahead," Massa said.

"But Formula 1 also needs to understand how to improve the regulations for everyone."