Roberts to leave Williams, Capito becomes Team Principal

Williams Racing Team Principal, Simon Roberts, will leave the team as a result of an internal restructure. Simon joined Williams in June 2020 and played a key role in managing the team through its transition of ownership and leadership.

Jost Capito (photo), CEO, said: “Simon has played an integral role in managing the transition over the last 12 months and I would like to thank him for his great contribution during that time.”

Simon Roberts: “It has been a pleasure to take on the role of Team Principal following the departure of the Williams family from the sport. However, with the transition well underway I am looking forward to a new challenge and wish everyone in the team well for the future.”

This restructure further streamlines operations as part of the long-term objectives to return Williams to the front of the grid. FX Demaison will now take accountability for both trackside and engineering. The Team Principal responsibilities will be taken on by Jost Capito.