Rivals criticise Colapinto’s Singapore GP start

Two Formula 1 drivers pointed the finger at the sport’s newest rookie for his actions at the start of Sunday’s Singapore GP.

Franco Colapinto has caused a stir since replacing Logan Sargeant as of the recent Italian GP - even triggering rumours he may be a contender at Audi-Sauber for 2025.

But the 21-year-old Argentine’s experienced Williams teammate, Alex Albon, instantly complained on the radio when he saw Colapinto’s race start in Singapore.

"I don’t understand," Colapinto said when asked about Albon’s complaint. "I only saw (Yuki) Tsunoda next to me. There was space there, so I made the decision to go into the corner on the inside. There was also space to my left.

"It was a good start," he told DAZN. "I did my best. I saw a gap and I went for it. It worked.

"The start is very important, it’s always nice to come out of turn 3 with a few cars behind you, and I got into the points positions thanks to that start."

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, however, also complained about Colapinto’s start.

"I didn’t get a bad start at all," said the Spaniard. "Then, braking at turn 1, I had to be careful with Charles (Leclerc) in front - and then a Williams came on the inside, braking very late. I think it was Franco.

"He almost took two or three of us out. It’s a risk you take when you’re a rookie but I almost lost the whole race there.

"Nothing happened, there was no accident, but when you’re playing for the constructors’ title, you have to be careful against those who don’t have anything to lose and whose lives depend on the start," Sainz added.

Ultimately, Colapinto finished just outside the points, but he was happy with his first Singapore GP.

"This very positive race allowed me to continue learning new things, adapting to the car, to F1, its calendar, its speed. It’s a good first in Singapore."

Singapore is renowned for being one of the toughest races physically on the F1 calendar, but Colapinto was happy about his condition afterwards.

"I had a stomach ache from the drink in the car," he reveals. "A lot of heat, with the sugar and the hot liquid it’s a very strange mix for the body.

"One of my first races in F1 was this hard because of the heat and humidity, but I finished it."