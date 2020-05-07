Ricciardo won’t be forced into sim racing - boss

Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul says he will not force Daniel Ricciardo to get involved in online sim racing.

Australian Ricciardo, sitting out the corona crisis at his family’s farm outside Perth, said this week that he does not think "spending hours" on a home simulator is a good idea.

"Before you know it, I’m missing training sessions and I feel that the training is more productive," he said.

However, his team boss, Abiteboul, is a supporter of the kind of virtual racing that is currently taking place and entertaining disappointed F1 fans.

"It is real entertainment but also a performance platform," he told France’s Auto Hebdo.

"We are keeping a close eye on this phenomenon. We are fortunate to have young drivers who are also excellent sim racers. We put them forward because it makes sense.

"It’s a good way to maintain a link with the fans, especially the younger ones who can compare and measure themselves so I find that to be very nice.

"But I am not going to impose anything on our regular drivers in areas where they are not comfortable," Abiteboul said.

"Liberty encourages us to participate but there is no obligation for the Hamilton-Vettel-Ricciardo group. People still have to stay true to who they are and what they like to do."