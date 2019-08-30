3 September 2019
Ricciardo expects to ’learn’ from Ocon
"I’m sure Esteban is probably better than me in some areas"
Daniel Ricciardo says he welcomes the arrival of a new teammate for 2020.
Renault has decided to oust Nico Hulkenberg and replace him with Esteban Ocon, the current Mercedes reserve driver who will remain managed by Toto Wolff next year.
"It’s a huge opportunity for me to work with such a big manufacturer that has won titles in the past," Ocon told Canal Plus.
The 22-year-old’s 2020 teammate, Ricciardo, said he will welcome Ocon to Renault.
"He is young and hungry, especially after a year without racing," he said of the former Force India driver.
"He’s going to be determined and wanting to make up for lost time. I’m sure Esteban is probably better than me in some areas, so it’s an opportunity for me to learn and improve."
