Horner: We have 48 weeks left to get a reliable and powerful engine

By GMM 3 February 2025 - 07:43





Christian Horner has revealed that Honda "lost some time" in developing its all-new power unit for 2026.

Last week, Honda Racing Corporation boss Koji Watanabe alarmingly admitted the Japanese marque is "fighting" to prepare the 2026 engine, because developing it is "very difficult".

Red Bull will use Honda’s existing engine in 2025, with the all-new 2026 Honda to be raced exclusively by Aston Martin.

When asked about Watanabe’s statements about 2026, Red Bull team boss Horner confirmed that for any engine manufacturer, the new rules are a "big challenge".

Indeed, Red Bull is producing its own F1 engine in collaboration with Ford for 2026 and beyond.

"We have 48 weeks left to get a reliable and powerful engine," Horner is quoted as saying by DAZN.

As for whether Honda might struggle more than others initially in 2026, Horner explained: "They stopped the project and then restarted it, so they lost some time.

"But they are a very capable company with many strengths. I am sure that from 2026 they will have a competitive engine."

Ford CEO Jim Farley, as it was announced that Ford will also produce a top prototype for Le Mans in 2027, admitted there is a lot of pressure on the brand.

"After so many years, everyone expects a lot from Ford when it comes back to Formula 1," he said. "And partnering with a team like Red Bull, it’s clear that we have to win, right? It’s clear that this is our goal."